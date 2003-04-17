2003

Winged Migration

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2003

Studio

Bac Films

The cameras of Jacques Perrin fly with migratory birds: geese, storks, cranes. The film begins with spring in North America and the migration to the Arctic; the flight is a community event for each species. Once in the Arctic, it's family time: courtship, nests, eggs, fledglings, and first flight. Chicks must soon fly south. Bad weather, hunters, and pollution take their toll. Then, the cameras go

Cast

Jacques PerrinNarrator (voice)
Philippe LabroNarrator (voice, English version)

View Full Cast >

Images