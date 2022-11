Not Available

Winger Live is a two CD and DVD live set culled from Winger 2007 US reunion tour and directed by Jack Edward Sawyers. Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein and John Roth rip through all the hits, progressive jams and new material taken from their comeback album IV. Keyboardist Cenk Eroglu was not present for this show, despite his appearance on IV. The concert was recorded live straight through with no interruptions at the Galaxy Concert Theater in Santa Ana, California.