A man who believes his days are numbered is saddled with more bad luck than he expects in this metaphorical comedy-drama from director Ivo Trajkov. Ever since he was a boy, Josef (David Svehlik) was been convinced he's destined to die at the age of 29, so he's understandably nervous as his 28th year is drawing to a close. Fate doesn't appear to be on Josef's side when his wife asks for a divorce and moves out, taking their young son with her, and he's next fired from his job fixing scales. Josef is in an unsettled state of mind, and his new friendship with free-spirited Gabriel (Karel Zima) doesn't help much, but Josef begins to wonder if luck is on his side again when he meets a lovely and warmed hearted woman, Olivia (Verica Nedeska).