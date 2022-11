Not Available

Achievements in aircraft design are explored in this Discovery Channel three-parter, which looks at aviation history as well as the use of planes in warfare and in air shows. "Planes: The Ultimate Guide" traces the evolution of aircraft design in the 20th century. "Wings Over Afghanistan" shows aircraft employed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan. And "Thunderbirds" celebrates the derring-do of the Air Force team that dazzles millions at air shows.