Not Available

The United States Air Force boasts an awesome and unbeatable array of flying weaponry. This rousing program will put you right into the cockpits of some of the most powerful fighter aircraft (such as the F-117A fighter and B-2 bomber) human engineers have ever conceived. Watch winged wonders demonstrate low-level strikes and race through the skies at 30,000 feet. Also included is a performance by the Air Force aerobatics team, the Thunderbirds.