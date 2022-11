Not Available

Five airfields, each with strategic value, shaped the progress of the Great War and changed the tides of history forever – yet they remain unknown to the general public. Fearless men, strangers – arriving from the ends of the world – but also Greeks, defeated the fear of the unknown, defied death, and flew with primitive flying machines made of cloth and wood. They fought over the skies of Macedonia and the Aegean. Some of them never returned home...