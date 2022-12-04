Wings of the Wind

Not Available

It’s 1946, Rose Cornell, a resolute young woman, struggles with her faith while searching for answers after a series of painful events. She has been abandoned by her mother, her brother is addicted to illegal gambling, and a near tragic crash has taken away her favorite pastime of flying airplanes. As Rose reaches the point of turning her back on her faith, will an unlikely source lead her to the goodness of God? Will she find His love, faithfulness, and restoration? Follow Rose's journey to find an answer to the age old question, "God if you're in control, why do bad things happen?”