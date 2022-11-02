Not Available

When the most famous and influential pop band in the world, the Beatles, broke up in 1970, hardly anyone expected that resident heartthrob Paul McCartney could follow up with another highly successful rock band. With the formation of Wings, however, Paul and his wife Linda did just that. WINGSPAN is a riveting documentary look at McCartney's labor of love which combines a musical history with the McCartney family history. Through rare behind-the-scenes footage, home movies, and intimate family photos, the story of the band who dared to write "Jet" unfolds.