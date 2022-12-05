Not Available

Successful writer Anna James rents a remote farmhouse in England to begin work on the latest of a series of teen crime novels - The Emma Hart Mysteries. Initially, the setting seems perfect, but soon her idyll becomes unsettled by the presence of an unquiet spirit - that of the former lady of the house, Winifred Meeks. As Anna delves into her writing - while a deadline looms - she also determines to uncover the history of the property and with that, unwittingly move closer to a disturbing confrontation with the tragic figure that continues to hold sway within the walls of Seaview House.