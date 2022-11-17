Winner Takes It All: Pain and Gain of Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts

Not Available

Rhythmic gymnastics competitions are a huge favorite among sports enthusiasts. The discipline originated in Russia, and this country continues setting the bar for excellence and creativity. Russian rhythmic gymnasts have gained quite an amount of fame worldwide because of the famous legendary coach Irina Viner Usmanova. She is said to have had a revolutionary impact on the lives of the many famous athletes she has trained. She is well known for creating routines for them that have wowed international judges.