Not Available

Forbidden Classics 4. Includes three short films: Winner's Way — Teams up sex-starved Tom Cline with a hot stud who comes equipped with a set of toys and a couple of greased fists. Acrobatic Fuckmates — Where horny Dirk keeps things in the family as he fucks his wife's big brother. Chaparral — Where the great outdoors is the perfect backdrop for a young country boy feelin' his oats ... and ready to do some wild and foolish things. These three sensational scenes confirm that this film is a must see for any collector.