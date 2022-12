Not Available

Over three decades after her debut, Winnie Hsin finally held her concert For The First Time at the Taipei Arena in September 2018. The songstress sings through her music journey of classic hits including "Forget," "Understanding," "Try to Forget," "Waiting Behind You" and "Women Shouldn't Be Hard on Women." She also performed the unplugged versions of Mo Hu Luo Jia and Shen Qing Nan Le, as well as English singles Crazy and Can't Take My Eyes Off You.