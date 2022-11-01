Not Available

It's the first day of autumn, and Christopher Robin has written a book of rhymes about all of his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. But when the pages of the book scatter in the wind, everyone must help put it back together. Now if Pooh can only remember how to rhyme, it just may save the day! WINNIE THE POOH ABC's provides an age-appropriate introductory lesson in literacy by conveying basic information about rhyming, highlighting the value of writing down words, explaining the connection between sounds and letters and familiar names, and illustrating how to form basic letters. Your preschooler will find learning irresistibly fun with Winnie the Pooh and all his pals in never-before-seen stories developed by Disney and leading educators! Discover Disney Learning Adventures, and give your child the priceless gift of learning that lasts a lifetime.