With Harvest Day just around the corner, Rabbit needs Pooh's help to find boxes, baskets, and crates of all shapes and sizes in order to organize his garden goodies. The trouble is, Pooh isn't sure which shape is which and what size is what. But with a little help from Owl and some fun-filled observation of things around the Hundred Acre Wood, Pooh learns how to fit different vegetable shapes into right-sized baskets in time for a very unique and special harvest feast! WINNIE THE POOH: SHAPES AND SIZES is a lively story that uses colorful, kid-friendly objects including kites and pumpkins to teach children what triangles, circles, and other shapes look like (and even how to draw them). Your child will find learning irresistibly fun with Winnie the Pooh and all his pals in a never-before-seen story developed by Disney and leading educators! Discover WINNIE THE POOH: SHAPES AND SIZES, and give your child the priceless gift of learning that lasts a lifetime.