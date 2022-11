Not Available

In a "Knight to Remember" Pooh and his pals explore Christopher Robin's creaky old attic on a quest for make-believe adventure. When timid little Piglet on transported to a magical kingdom, he must don shiny armor and face the "dreadful dragon." Next, in "Rock-A-Bye Pooh Bear" a stormy nightmare proves to be no picnic for Piglet. Now he's afraid to go to sleep and it's up to Pooh, Rabbit and Tigger to show their friend that dreary dreams do not come true.