Winnie the Pooh: Wonderful Word Adventure

Owl has organized an elaborate and fun series of races in the forest. In order to reach the finish line and earn a medal, the gang must figure out word games and perform a series of opposite moves. But what are opposites? Eager to win, everyone soon discovers that when one way of moving doesn't work, moving in a contrary way usually does! After an exciting day of games, one friend in particular will surprise everyone, including himself, when he wins the most special medal of all.