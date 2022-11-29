Winsor Pilates Classic - Accelerated Body Sculpting

Not Available

Mari Windsor’s Accelerated Body Sculpting is a complete total body workout designed to work every area of the body. Shrink and firm your buns, hips and thighs. Tighten and flatten your tummy by working your center or “Powerhouse”. Increase energy, flexibility and improve overall health. Plus, sculpt long, lean muscles that will redefine your body. A series of choreographed moves, this modular workout system allows you to tailor your workout based upon your level of physical fitness, endurance and sensitivities, so you can build and get stronger. With only three consistent workout a week, you will not only change your body, you will change your life.