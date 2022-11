Not Available

After a long separation, a sister and brother are reunited for a visit at an isolated lake house during an extremely cold winter. The sister, Yasmeen, has just arrived in the U.S. from their home country of Syria. Her brother, Omar, is a musician and has been in the U.S. for many years. He is coping with his own exile from his ex-wife and child, who have recently moved to another part of the country.