Winter in Tokyo is an drama-romantic movie from Indonesia. Based on mega best selling novel by Ilana tan.Keiko Ishida (Pamela Bowie), the librarian, who lives in a small apartment on the outskirts of Tokyo, gets a new neighbour, Kazuto Nishimura (Dion Wiyoko). He returns to Tokyo after 10 years living in America. The only reason of his return: to forget Yuri, friends, neighbors, and the woman he loves, who will marry his best friend. Slowly, Keiko starts familiar with Kazuto.Keiko who is still haunted by his first love, Akira Kitano (Morgan Oey), tries to deny her own feelings. Especially after she meets with Akira Kitano. Kazuto frustrates because Keiko could never understand him. Then, Kazuto gets memory lost. That is the time when Keiko realizes how she feels about Kazuto.