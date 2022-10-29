Winter is Strange

Not Available

This film is a peculiar story about the adventure of a group of young French riders. it is based on the images and the adventure, not performance. From Megeve to Slovenia, passing by the southern Alpes, this film shows us the diversity of the sport, which is what Freestyle is all about. The man behind the project and the camera is our young talented skier/director Andy Collet who tells his story, his experience and his love for the sport through an adventurous, uplifting documentary film.