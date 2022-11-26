Not Available

"A black one-eyed cat -does he dream of summer and having two eyes? A faceless snowman thrives in winter's starkness. There is frost and winter light. A glass light-catcher radiates color. Passing trains. Flame and smoke rise from a barrel. Fragments of music. Somewhere someone is picking out phrases from Randall Thompson's 'Alleluia'. A lot goes on, but not much happens. It is winter. Finally the snowman announces the coming of spring, and the piano plays its closing chords." —Abbott Meader