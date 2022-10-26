Not Available

Winter Light

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Master craftsman Ingmar Bergman explores the search for redemption in a meaningless existence. In this stark depiction of spiritual crisis, small-town pastor Tomas Ericsson (Gunnar Björnstrand) performs his duties mechanically before a dwindling congregation. When he is asked to assist with a troubled parishioner’s (Max von Sydow) debilitating fear of nuclear annihilation, Tomas is terrified to find that he can provide nothing but his own uncertainty.

Cast

Ingrid ThulinMärta Lundberg, Schoolteacher
Gunnar BjörnstrandTomas Ericsson, Pastor
Gunnel LindblomKarin Persson
Max von SydowJonas Persson
Allan EdwallAlgot Frövik, Sexton
Kolbjörn KnudsenKnut Aronsson, Warden

View Full Cast >

Images