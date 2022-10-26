Winter Light

Master craftsman Ingmar Bergman explores the search for redemption in a meaningless existence. In this stark depiction of spiritual crisis, small-town pastor Tomas Ericsson (Gunnar Björnstrand) performs his duties mechanically before a dwindling congregation. When he is asked to assist with a troubled parishioner’s (Max von Sydow) debilitating fear of nuclear annihilation, Tomas is terrified to find that he can provide nothing but his own uncertainty.
|Ingrid Thulin
|Märta Lundberg, Schoolteacher
|Gunnar Björnstrand
|Tomas Ericsson, Pastor
|Gunnel Lindblom
|Karin Persson
|Max von Sydow
|Jonas Persson
|Allan Edwall
|Algot Frövik, Sexton
|Kolbjörn Knudsen
|Knut Aronsson, Warden
View Full Cast >