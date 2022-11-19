Winter Love

Not Available

In Palm Springs, Penny Crane, young vivacious daughter of Senator Crane and stepdaughter of his wife Lillian all decide to go to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to enjoy the skiing and also get away from the pressures of the investigation regarding the recall of Senator Crane. Penny, not a ski fan until she meets her ski instructor, young handsome Chris and their relationship grows not only on the ski slopes, but every minute they are able to find to be alone together. Mrs. Crane becomes jealous of her stepdaughter's relationship with Chris and insists they end it immediately.