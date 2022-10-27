Not Available

Winter People

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young widower moves with his daughter into a North Carolina mountain town in 1934. He quickly takes up with a young woman with an illegitimate baby. First he must prove himself to her father and her three brothers. He does so first by joining them on a bear hunt and then by designing a clock tower for the small community. Trouble comes when it is revealed that the baby's father is the demented son of a mean clan across the river and they mean to take the child back.

Cast

Kurt RussellWayland
Kelly McGillisCollie Wright
Lloyd BridgesWilliam Wright
Mitchell RyanDrury Campbell
Jeffrey MeekCole Campbell
Don Michael PaulYoung Wright

