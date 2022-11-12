Winter romance

Not Available

Nina Petrovna and Yegor Ilyich have been living in urban apartments with children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, who, however, have no desire to reckon with the interests of their elderly relatives. But one day there comes a time when old people have to leave home. An accidental acquaintance in a bistro - and instead of despondently complaining about each other's fate, they leave to live at Yegor Ilyich’s dacha. The children of both, joining forces, are trying to put their "romantic" pensioners in their place ...