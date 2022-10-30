Not Available

Fishing for winter steelhead is best described by Bill McMillan, fisherman and author of “Dry Line Steelhead” describes winter as being the most difficult of seasons for searching of steelhead on the fly. The mere challenge of nature’s moody elements, the cold weather as snow and rain, and the limited daylight draws only those anglers who are seeking to experience something beyond the mere fishing itself, even beyond the hooking of the magnificent fish. Winter steelhead evoke a sort of reverence because, in short, they are extremely hard to come by. All the elements surrounding the steelhead become even more epic when placed in the severity of winter. ”Winter Run” is the real deal…..