Based on a serial novel by Cho Hae-il, "Winter Woman" deals with the sexual awakening of Yi-hwa, the daughter of a prosperous Christian preacher who has been raised to be morally and sexually conservative. The book and film earned the condemnation of conservative critics, however the author's leftist subtext went unchallenged overshadowed by the sexual themes. The film was the best selling Korean film of the 1970s and made a star of its female lead, Chang Mi-hee.