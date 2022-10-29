Wintersleepers

Young blonde translator Rebecca lives with her boyfriend ski instructor Marco in a mountain villa owned by her friend, nurse Laura. Rene, local cinema projectionist, steals Marco's car and gets into a car crash with local Theo, whose daughter, after being in coma for a time, dies. Rene suffers from partial short term memory loss and starts a relationship with Laura. Meanwhile Marco is looking for the man who stole his car and Theo - for the man who killed his daughter...
|Marie-Lou Sellem
|Laura
|Floriane Daniel
|Rebecca
|Heino Ferch
|Marco Mullier
|Josef Bierbichler
|Theo
|Laura Tonke
|Nina
|Sophia Dirscherl
|Marita
View Full Cast >