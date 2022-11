Not Available

In 2003, I came to Hong Kong and hung out at bars a lot. Soon I became obsessed with a beer girl Yun. On a whim, I decided to make a film to document our love. I asked Hengzhi to Play “me” in the film, as Yun’s boyfriend. Unexpectedly, what happened on screen became true. Yun and Hengzhi clung together. One day, Yun left a note and disappeared without a trace.