Wire: Live at KEXP

Not Available

It’s new material from post-punk legends whose project is still very much alive. Wire appeared live on KEXP in Seattle last November, when they were in Seattle for their Drill Festival, and there was a surprise in the middle of the live show. Change Becomes Us marks the thirteenth album for the band, who’ve enjoyed a degree of major commercial success. But Wire’s other big gift to the music world was its capacity to influence later acts, with Ladytron, Sonic Youth, and most notably R.E.M. claiming they took ideas from Wire