Wish Upon a Star: Fantastic Cat

Space age fairytale from the faraway future... Planet Magracia is a center for commerce with busy space traffic. A girl named Lilly is intrigued by an enigmatic new girl in her school. She's the same age as Lilly but mature compared to other students in her class. Regarded aloof, she hasn't made any friend yet, it seems. Her name is Hikari. Lilly can only watch her from distance, hoping for an opportunity to talk to her. Then one day, a strange cat-like creature shows up in class, changing their ordinary life.