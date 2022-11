Not Available

The original Wishbone Ash lineup of Andy Powell, Ted Turner, Martin Turner and Steve Upton rocks this collection of live broadcasts, featuring material from the band's "Pilgrimage" and "Argus" albums. Tracks include "Blowin' Free," "Phoenix," "Vas Dis," "Jail Bait," "Time Was," "Sometime World," "The King Will Come," "Warrior" and "Throw Down the Sword."