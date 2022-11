Not Available

Gambler Kosim tries to hang himself but is saved by an old man, who then recommends he go visit a cave-dwelling hermit who knows black magic. There, Kosim learns a magic spell to transform himself into a pig. As a requirement, he has to sacrifice one of his children and he's not allowed to hear prayer nor see monkeys. He uses his new power to steal money until he's caught, shot and decapitated, but his head lives on.