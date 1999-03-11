1999

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

March 11th, 1999

Studio

Artisan Entertainment

During a failed art heist, the Djinn is once again liberated. This time, to complete the 1001 wishes that he needs before the final 3, he lets himself go to prison, where he starts his evil reign twisting the hopes of the prisoners. Meanwhile, the woman who set him free accidentally, Morgana, tries to find a way to stop him, aided by a young priest.

Cast

Andrew DivoffThe Djinn
Paul JohanssonGregory
Holly FieldsMorgana
Bokeem WoodbineFarralon
Tommy ListerTillaver
Vyto RuginisHosticka

