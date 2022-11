Not Available

A blend of popular music videos, behind-the-scenes footage and revealing interviews, this Wisin & Yandel compilation was released as a companion to the Reggaeton duo's 2006 audio CD by the same name. A selection of six tracks includes music videos for "Llame Pa' Verte," "Mirala Bien," "Rakata" and "Burn It Up"; a making-of featurette focusing on "Mirala Bien"; and an exclusive interview with the duo.