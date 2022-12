Not Available

"... boy-meets-girl here is just an excuse for a dazzling display of editing. The film is made up of shots each about hald a second long, and they make a real assault on the visual sense... a pattern of connections and associations, some of them symbolic, some of them emotional... It certainly has a richness of ideas... I trust your eyes are still in their sockets." –Colin Bennett, discussion the '63 Melbourne Film Festival.