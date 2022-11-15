Not Available

Witch Tales is a horror anthology film shot entirely in the country of Peru. The movie was shot in two languages using a bi-lingual cast to produce a Spanish and English language version of the film. The Spanish version of the film is called "Cuentos de la Bruja." There are three stories adapted from 1950's pre-code horror comic books similar to that of Tales from the Crypt. The wraparound story features The Witch, a charming and seductive temptress who introduces the macabre stories and has some surprises of her own.