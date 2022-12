Not Available

The year is 1800. The town, Bacchusville, New Jersey. Reclusive local witch Helena Pottsworth (Paige Richards) can no longer contain her surging lesbian desires, and this puritanical, post-colonial town is about to fight a revolution of the sensual kind. Using a bit of black magic and a lot of hypnotic beauty, Helena begins seducing the female citizenry in bodice-ripping acts of pagan eroticism and hot-tongued debauchery that make bodies quiver in ecstasy.