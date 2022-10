Not Available

This 78-minute documentary covers every aspect of this iconic game’s creation through interviews with director Hideki Kamiya, Bayonetta character designer Mari Shimazaki, producer Yusuke Hashimoto, designers Hiroshi Shibata and Masaaki Yamada, and a selection of other important members of Platinum Games, the creators of the Bayonetta series. The documentary will take you deep into Bayonetta’s origins, in the words of the game creators themselves!