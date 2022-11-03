Witchcraft XII: In the Lair of the Serpent

Not Available

One night in a dark nightclub, Jeff lawton meets up with the beutiful and mysterious Tisa Jeff is never seen alive again. Cindy Lawton, Jeff's sister seeks the help of family friend Will. as Will examines Jeffs' death he stumbles into a web of evil as old as time itself. he learns that Tisa is part of an evil coven of beutiful women that worship a long forgotten snake god, Malleus. the women of the cult must seduce men and kure them to their deaths to fullfill an ancient prophecy and unleash the ultimate evil upon the earth. Will is put in a life and death situation by going undercover, so that he alone may ulock the horrible secret before it is too late.