Mary Horror is back! She has her spell book and is ready to wreck havoc on the small town of Bernardsville. She needs the Witches blood of the four witches who created the spell book to make it her own once again. Sheriff Tom will do anything to stop her from destroying everything in her path and to get the book back in his hands. Third times a charm in the ultimate showdown between Sheriff Tom and Mary Horror in WITCHES BLOOD!