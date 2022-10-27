Not Available

Witches Don't Exist

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AM Pictures

On her 13th birthday Katie, a talented young girl, receives a magical amulet. This amulet was on a quest to find the fifth and last witch to complete the order of the star witches. Because in it's incomplete form, the order is unable to protect earth against the evil witch Concuela. While Katie is exploring her new magical powers together with her best friend Roy, Grimbeck, the dandy gatekeeper of the star witches arena, as well as the evil Concuela are desperately trying to find Katie.

Cast

Bas MuijsAgent
Joshua RubinRex
Laura OmloopNienke
Roué VerveerOom Katie

