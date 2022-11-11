Not Available

Witches In The Woods

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gearshift Films

A group of students head off for a snowboarding adventure on an untouched piece of land. When their SUV mysteriously stalls in a brutal snowstorm they are not only faced with the reality of freezing to death but a fate even more horrifying. For they have become stranded in Stoughton Valley, home of some Witch Trials even more horrendous than Salem, and are being hunted by a supernatural creature determined to keep them there.

Cast

Hannah KasulkaJill
Craig ArnoldDerek
Sasha ClementsAlison
Corbin BleuPhilip
Alexander De JordyMatty
Humberly GonzalezBree

View Full Cast >

Images