Witchfinder General

England is torn in civil strife as the Royalists battle the Parliamentary Party for control. This conflict distracts people from rational thought and allows unscrupulous men to gain local power by exploiting village superstitions. One of these men is Matthew Hopkins, who tours the land offering his services as a persecutor of witches.
|Vincent Price
|Matthew Hopkins
|Ian Ogilvy
|Richard Marshall
|Rupert Davies
|John Lowes
|Hilary Dwyer
|Sarah Lowes
|Nicky Henson
|Trooper Robert Swallow
|Tony Selby
|Tom Salter
