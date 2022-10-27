1968

Witchfinder General

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • History

Release Date

April 30th, 1968

Studio

Tigon British Film Productions

England is torn in civil strife as the Royalists battle the Parliamentary Party for control. This conflict distracts people from rational thought and allows unscrupulous men to gain local power by exploiting village superstitions. One of these men is Matthew Hopkins, who tours the land offering his services as a persecutor of witches.

Cast

Vincent PriceMatthew Hopkins
Ian OgilvyRichard Marshall
Rupert DaviesJohn Lowes
Hilary DwyerSarah Lowes
Nicky HensonTrooper Robert Swallow
Tony SelbyTom Salter

