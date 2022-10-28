Not Available

Witchhammer

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

A ruthless inquisitor spins the superstitions of local peasants into religious heresy, finding cause to accuse dozens of innocent men and women of witchcraft. The inquisitor targets nobles and merchants, whose property and goods are then confiscated. After suffering an array of medieval tortures, most of the accused confess–only to be burned alive at the stake as helpless villagers watch. With its bold and striking cinematography, the film captures scenes of both daring nudity and brutal torture

Cast

Vladimír ŠmeralBoblig
Sona ValentováZuzana
Josef KemrIgnác
Lola SkrbkováMaryna
Blanka WaleskáCountess de Galle
Jiřina ŠtěpničkováDorota Groerová

View Full Cast >

Images