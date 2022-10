Not Available

Jerica has had a pretty crazy night. She broke every single one of the "Scream" Scary Movie Rules...and lived! By doing so, she becomes the WITCHSTALKER...the latest in a long line of witch killers who have kept humanity safe. With the help of Wilder (her watcher), Jerica must fight zombies, werewolves and other ghouls to stop the evil witch Ivana from using her army of undead to take over the world! Boobs, blades and blood!