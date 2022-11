Not Available

Mr. Hobb's secretary and Mrs. Hobb's maid are sweethearts, but Mr. Hobbs has a tender feeling for his wife's maid, while Mrs. Hobbs forms a liking for Hobbs' secretary. Both are fired for an offense of which they are quite innocent, and while strolling in the park taking pictures with a Kodak, they hit upon a scheme which secures for them a reinstatement in their former positions, but not for long.