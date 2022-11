Not Available

Besieged matriarch Sonia tries to make certain her daughter's nuptials come off flawlessly even as events spiral out of control is in this dark comedy helmed by François Dupeyron. With Sonia's wayward eldest son under arrest on drug charges, she then discovers that her no-account hubby has gambled away the money set aside for the reception. Will Sonia and her family triumph or crumble in the face of adversity?