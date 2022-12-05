Not Available

With Love From Munera

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A young storyteller, Munera Yusuf, walks us through the spaces that have shaped her healing and growth from some of the most trying moments of her past. We explore the spaces she feels the safest, from the chair of Tee Fergus’ tattoo studio, to strolling the streets of Toronto with her friends. Munera’s journey illustrates that self-discovery is an ongoing process, rather than an ultimate destination. Munera’s high-spirited personality and eclectic style easily captures attention and hearts as she expresses the importance of self-awareness through life’s unforeseeable changes.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images