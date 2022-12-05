With Love From Munera

Not Available

A young storyteller, Munera Yusuf, walks us through the spaces that have shaped her healing and growth from some of the most trying moments of her past. We explore the spaces she feels the safest, from the chair of Tee Fergus’ tattoo studio, to strolling the streets of Toronto with her friends. Munera’s journey illustrates that self-discovery is an ongoing process, rather than an ultimate destination. Munera’s high-spirited personality and eclectic style easily captures attention and hearts as she expresses the importance of self-awareness through life’s unforeseeable changes.