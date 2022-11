Not Available

The immortal First Lady of the American Screen herself, Miss Bette Davis, headlines this crackerjack episode of General Electric Theater about an aspiring author who is determined not to let a high-minded professor crush her dreams..no matter to what lengths she must go to stop him. Originally broadcast on March 10th, 1957, With Malice Toward One was written for television by Hagar Wilde from a story by Vivian Fletcher and helmed by Golden Age TV director Jules Bricken.